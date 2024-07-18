Motilal Oswal Alternates invests ₹190 crore from its new real estate fund
SummaryThe alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Alternates has closed two transactions from its sixth real estate fund, India Realty Excellence Fund VI, with a cumulative investment of ₹190 crore.
With the demand outlook for middle-income and affordable houses expected to stay strong, Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has closed the first two transactions from its new real estate fund with cumulative investments of ₹190 crore, two company executives told Mint.