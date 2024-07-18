Also read: Motilal Oswal Financial Services receives an administrative warning from SEBI

The company had achieved the first close of its new fund at ₹1,274 crore, in February this year. “Since the first close, we have received additional commitments of ₹300 crore. MO Alts is targeting to achieve final close of ₹2,000 crore in 2024," Anand Lakhotia, co-head of real estate, MO Alts, told Mint.