Motisons Jewellers IPO: 'Retail investors would apply in it big time ignoring…,' some raise caution
Motisons Jewellers IPO- On concerns highlighted in the RHP, Sahil Bhadviya in a tweet said that promoter profile is the holy grail and even eligation are enough to outright reject the company It is commanding a GMP of 200%. I'm sure retail investors would apply in it big time ignoring above points.
Motisons Jewellers IPO that had opened for Subscription on Monday has seen a very strong response with with the Issue being subscribed fully within minutes of opening. Motisons Jewellers IPO was subscribed more than 15 times on the day 1 led by both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Motisons Jewellers IPO received bids for 31,34,36,250 shares against 2,08,71,000 shares on offer on Day 1, according to data from the BSE.
IPO details
Motisons Jewellers IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to 2,74,71,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, as per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Motisons Jewellers IPO is a book built issue of ₹151.09 crores. The company intends to use the net proceeds of the fresh offering to finance the following goals: meeting the company's working capital needs; general corporate purposes; and repaying the company's outstanding loans from scheduled commercial banks.
GMP or current Grey Market Premium
Motisons Jewellers IPO grey market premium stands at +109 on day 2 of subscription. This has risen from +106 prior to opening of the IPO. The current GMP indicates Motisons Jewellers share price were trading at a premium of ₹109 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Motisons Jewellers share price was indicated at ₹164 apiece, which is 198.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.
The investors thereby are expecting huge listing gains of 198.18%, which is a phenomenal return .
