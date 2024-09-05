Motisons Jewellers share price rally 82% YTD. Is this a stock to buy today?

Stocks to Buy: The Motisons Jewellers share price has risen 82% year to date. The stock remains in focus as re peers looking at fast approaching festive season and Diwali occasions.

Motisons Jewellers share price that was listed on the exchanges in December'2025 , post an Initial public offer after raising ₹151 crore had got listed at around RS 109 levels. The Motisons Jewellers share price thereafter has gained substantially and now trades at close to ₹187 levels.

Strong Q1 performance too had lifted confidence as Motisons Jewellers had seen net profit grow around 45% year-on-year in FY24 over FY23. Revenue from operations of the Company on standalone basis increased by 13.79%

Technical view Motisons Jewellers share price is looking positive on the technical chart. The stock has been on an uptrend after bottoming out at ₹140 apiece, said Shiju Vasu Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Currently, the jewellery stock is in the ₹180 to ₹194 per share range, and upon breaching this resistance, the stock may soon touch the ₹205 mark, feels Koothupalakkal, He thereby adivses Motisons Jewellers shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹180.

Fresh investors can also buy Motion Jewellers shares at the current market price, keeping a buy-on-dips strategy till the stock is above ₹180, he said. However, they must maintain a strict stop loss at ₹180 while taking any fresh position, added Koothupalakkal,

Industry Opportunities The Gems and Jewellery (“G&J”) industry is a broad spectrum industry consisting of varied activities, like manufacture and trading of jewellery consisting of gold jewellery (with varied purities of 22 kt, 18kt & 14 kt), diamond & gem stones studded jewellery and processing of rough diamonds to create cut & polished diamonds. In India certain varieties of traditional jewellery like Polki, Kundan etc. continue to be worn at special occasions mainly weddings highlighted annual report of Motisons Jewellers.

India's Gems and Jewelry Market is not limited to domestic consumption; it plays a crucial role in global trade.

India’s gems and Jewellery export sector—is one of the largest in the world— contributed 4.3% to global Jewellery consumption in 2022 as India’s gems and Jewellery exports are expected to reach $ 100 billion by 2027, as per Motisons annual report

Outlook The Gold prices that remained volatile have become stable. The same is positive for Jewelry companies. The festival season is also likely to propel demand.