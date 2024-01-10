Motisons Jewellers shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day in a row, up over 243% from IPO price; here's why
Motisons Jewellers shares continued their winning streak, hitting an all-time high of ₹189 per share, gaining 20% in today's trade. At current levels, the stock is trading 243.63% higher than its issue price.
Motisons Jewellers shares continued their winning streak for the ninth consecutive trading session on Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high of ₹189 per share. The stock was locked in the 20% upper circuit limit.
