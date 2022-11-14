Move over, inflation: Here comes the earnings crunch5 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 07:25 PM IST
Even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat
Investors are rightly focused on inflation, where this week finally brought the good news of slower-than-expected price rises, and an excessively large jump in stock and bond prices as a result. The trouble is that even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat.