Move over, inflation: Here comes the earnings crunch

Making things worse is that the U.S. is coming to a weaker economy chock-full of stuff for sale. Wholesale inventories are up almost 50% since the end of 2020, so any slowdown in sales—and there are plenty of indicators of trouble—will rapidly feed through into reduced orders, as firms destock. New manufacturing orders are already shrinking, according to the monthly Institute of Supply Management survey. Reduced production follows almost automatically, along with layoffs. Sure, inflation is weaker, but so is the economy.