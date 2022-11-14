Move over, inflation: Here comes the earnings crunch
Even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat
Even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat
Investors are rightly focused on inflation, where this week finally brought the good news of slower-than-expected price rises, and an excessively large jump in stock and bond prices as a result. The trouble is that even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat.
Investors are rightly focused on inflation, where this week finally brought the good news of slower-than-expected price rises, and an excessively large jump in stock and bond prices as a result. The trouble is that even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat.
Wall Street analysts have been slashing profit forecasts at a pace rarely seen outside recessions—and still seem optimistic. While recession is increasingly the consensus among economists, risky assets such as shares aren’t yet pricing in significant risk to earnings.
Wall Street analysts have been slashing profit forecasts at a pace rarely seen outside recessions—and still seem optimistic. While recession is increasingly the consensus among economists, risky assets such as shares aren’t yet pricing in significant risk to earnings.
The 12-month forward prediction for S&P 500 earnings per share is down more than 3% since June, with next year’s forecast down 8%. The only significantly bigger drop outside a recession was in 2015, when the Fed was moving toward its first rate rise in nine years.
Reality is only just beginning to set in, though. Earnings are still forecast to hit a new high next year, up more than 4% from this year even after the pullback. Again, that’s much less growth than before, with a 10% gain penciled in as recently as April, but every past recession has led to double-digit drops.
So what are the risks of recession? High, according to economists. The most interest-rate-sensitive sectors are already showing weakness, led by housing; the U.K. and Europe are on the brink of recession; and even after slight relaxation of the rules, Covid lockdowns are still stunting China’s growth.
Yet, the market thinks that inflation will come down without the Fed having to force the economy to shrink.
“To not get a recession, inflation has to magically come down with no help," says Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.
Such immaculate disinflation could happen. If those who took early retirement or had long Covid come back to work, it will ease pressure on jobs, and so wages. If productivity improves fast and workers spend less time off sick it helps, too. But the main thing that reduces inflation is that the economy slows, pushed down by higher interest rates. Such a slowdown can easily tip into an earnings-destroying recession, one reason that it’s historically rare for Fed rate cycles to end in a soft landing for the economy.
Making things worse is that the U.S. is coming to a weaker economy chock-full of stuff for sale. Wholesale inventories are up almost 50% since the end of 2020, so any slowdown in sales—and there are plenty of indicators of trouble—will rapidly feed through into reduced orders, as firms destock. New manufacturing orders are already shrinking, according to the monthly Institute of Supply Management survey. Reduced production follows almost automatically, along with layoffs. Sure, inflation is weaker, but so is the economy.
“Historical relations suggest that that should take forward EPS [earnings per share] down to $180, about 25% off the consensus," says Edward Cole, managing director of discretionary investments at fund manager Man GLG. “There’s a material downside risk from a normal cycle to consensus forecasts, which just look way too high."
Mr. Cole isn’t even assuming a bad outcome, where something breaks in the financial system. This is just a standard recession, of the type the U.S. hasn’t had since the early 1990s.
Stocks could in principle gain while earnings fall. This could happen either because the market starts out even more pessimistic than what comes to pass, or because valuations rise enough to offset earnings.
Certainly, stocks have fallen a long way. But until the summer, the fall was entirely about a lower valuation, as interest rates and bond yields rose. Only in recent months have earnings been the driver, and thanks to the recent rally, the stock-price fall attributable to reduced earnings expectations (investors being gloomier than Wall Street analysts) is only about 3%. That doesn’t suggest a lot of preparation for bad times ahead.
Robert Buckland, chief global equity strategist at Citigroup, says at most the S&P is pricing a drop in earnings of 5% next year, and that’s using a generous model. Such a small fall would be a very good outcome, as recessions back to the start of the 1970s have always had much bigger drops in earnings.
For investors, high profit margins are an additional risk. U.S. return on equity is right at the top of the historical range, Mr. Buckland points out, and much higher than before the pandemic. Merely returning to the long-run average would take earnings down by more than 40%, even if sales stayed strong.
“If you’re going to have a recession, I wouldn’t start from here," Mr. Buckland said.
Valuations could provide an offset to falling earnings, of course. If the S&P was very cheap, as in the early 1980s, valuation rises might even allow stocks to gain while profits drop.
Unfortunately, the S&P isn’t cheap. True, it’s back to its average price-to-forward-earnings ratio since the end of the financial crisis in 2009, which is much cheaper than it was. But it remains more than 16 times expected year-ahead earnings, far above the sub-10 lows of the 1980s and still well above the 14 times reached amid recession fears at the end of 2018.
Less inflationary pressure should mean lower interest rates than otherwise. That leads to a higher valuation, as happened this week. But typically in recessions, the fall in earnings is far bigger than can be offset by rising valuations.
Those whose base case is that the Fed will navigate to a perfect soft landing should be happy with stocks at these levels (although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell‘s view that the path to a soft landing has narrowed doesn’t exactly inspire confidence). Anyone else should be worried that the market remains too optimistic on earnings, even if inflation proves less bad than feared.