MPC unlikely to cut rates due to inflation concerns

“To prepare the ground for cheaper lending costs in 6-12 months, we believe it is better to move now, rather than wait. By several metrics, India’s monetary transmission has become slower at the margin, even though new loans are being priced by reference to an external benchmark. RBI should ease monetary policy now, if it is to factor in lowering lending rates in 12-18 months. We believe RBI will ease policy by cutting both the repo and reverse repo rates by at least 25 bps to 3.75% and 3.10%, respectively," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist, Barclays Bank.