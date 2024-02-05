Markets
Mphasis' cautious optimism fails to revive sentiment
SummaryA relatively higher exposure to the mortgage business remains a pain point for Mphasis.
Tier-2 IT company Mphasis Ltd continues to disappoint investors with muted earnings performance. The December quarter (Q3FY24) was not much different. Sequential constant currency revenue grew 1%, aided by acquisition, while organic growth was subdued.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more