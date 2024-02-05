Mphasis' cautious optimism fails to revive sentiment

In an earnings call, the management said that the weakness in its top client account was led by softness in regional banks and cyclicality in the mortgage business. Revenue from the DXC business that caters to mortgage sector contracted sharply yet again in Q3. However, the management believes that the pressure in the mortgage business is bottoming out. Further, the management is confident of reversing the Q3 revenue impact (due to furloughs) in Q4 and expects deal conversions to improve, driving better revenue growth. The total contract value for new deals stood at $241 million in Q3 – a nine quarter low, falling 5.5% sequentially.