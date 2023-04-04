Mphasis is down 45% in a year; is now a good time to invest?

Mphasis, a leading Indian IT firm, has been facing a challenging time in the past year as its shares witnessed a substantial decline in value. Over this period, the stock has corrected by 45.75%, sliding from ₹3,312 apiece to the current market price of ₹1,797, which is worse than the Nifty IT Index's decline of 21.22% during the same period.

