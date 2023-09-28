Stock Picks: Religare bets on these 4 midcap stocks, sees 16-21% upside in one year, do you own?
The four stock picks by the brokerage in the midcap segment are Mphasis, Jyothi Labs, CCP Products, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation.
Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has selected four midcap stocks from the information technology (IT), cement, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors, which it believes, have the potential to perform and earn a return in the range of 16-21 per cent in the next 9-12 months.
