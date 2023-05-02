Mphasis' share price climbed over 3 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday and looked on course to extend their winning run into the third consecutive session even though most brokerage firms do not see a significant upside in the stock after the IT player's March quarter (Q4FY23) numbers. In fact, some of them have advised selling the stock.

On April 27, Mphasis said its net profit declined 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but grew 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹ 405.3 crore in Q4FY23.

Gross revenue declined 4.1 per cent QoQ and grew 4.5 per cent YoY on a reported basis to ₹3,389.3 crore in Q4 and declined 4.5 per cent QoQ and 3.1 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC).

The company said it saw new TCV (total contract value) wins of $309 million in Q4FY23.

“The macro-economic environment remains uncertain while we continue to look for aligning with our client’s current priorities. Strategic technology spending may have slowed down, however, hasn’t been paused. Enterprises continue to invest in cloud, digital transformation, and consolidation priorities. Institutionalizing cost transformation projects is enabling them free up working capital," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

"We see these as opportunities for proactive deal-making and gaining a share of the wallet, translating into a strong pipeline and continued deal conversion," said Rakesh.

The stock ended 1.68 per cent higher in the next trading session on April 28.

Brokerages remain cautious

Most brokerage firms expressed cautious views on the stock after March quarter numbers.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has cut Mphasis' earnings per share (EPS) estimate for FY24 by 4 per cent but has kept the estimates for FY25-FY26 largely unchanged. It has a sell call on the stock.

"We expect Mphasis to deliver one per cent revenue growth in FY24 (with significant downside risks if the BFSI sector continues to see macro stress in the rest of 2023). Mphasis is among the slowest-growing companies in our coverage universe and more so among its tier-2 peers. We maintain our ‘sell’ rating on Mphasis with a reduced target price of ₹1,429 from ₹1,636 since we reduce the target PE (price-to-earnings) multiple on the stock to 13.5 times from 15.4 times on FY25E EPS," said Nirmal Bang.

"The discount to the multiple for our industry benchmark TCS has increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent to incorporate the likely challenging demand environment Mphasis will face in its key vertical of BFSI, which constitutes about 60 per cent of its revenue. We continue to have a ‘cautious’ view on the IT sector and expect recalibration of IT services spending by customers as their revenue/profits get squeezed due to the impending stagflationary environment," Nirmal Bang added.

The brokerage firm believes that the tier-2 IT set would suffer more because of vendor consolidation, a less diversified revenue mix (client, service line, vertical), which increases vulnerabilities and a larger exposure to non-Global 1000 clientele, whose profits are more at risk.

"Mphasis in our view is a risky company, which has seen a significant increase in client concentration risk with top 5/10 customers constituting 45 per cent/59 per cent of revenue in the December 2022 quarter, which is 600bps/400bps higher share compared to the same quarter five years back (December 2017 quarter)," Nirmal Bang said.

Brokerage firm Elara Capital also has a sell call on the stock and cut the target price to ₹1,700 from ₹1,910.

Elara highlighted that Mphasis' TCV stood at $309mn, in line with the past five quarters’ trend but down 23 per cent QoQ.

"The correlation between direct TCV and revenue growth is at 0.8 times, which declined recently due to the mortgage accounts and some slower ramp-up deals impacting TCV-to-revenue conversions," Elara observed.

The brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates by 14 per cent and 13 per cent for FY24 and FY25, respectively.

"Lingering drag from the mortgage business and afresh US regional bank challenges may drive Mphasis' growth underperformance versus peers. Expect nil dollar revenue growth for Mpahsis in FY24E versus average 12.4 per cent YoY dollar revenue growth for other tier II companies," said Elara.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,780, citing Mphasis' Q4FY23 performance was weaker than its expectations on account of a continued decline in its mortgage business.

"We lower our FY24-25 EPS estimates by 6-10 per cent on account of a weak Q4 performance and FY24 outlook. The absence of topline growth remains a key overhang on the stock price. We believe that the current valuation of 16.3 times FY25E EPS fairly factors in near-term earnings growth," said Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.