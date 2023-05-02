Mphasis share price trades higher after Q4; should you buy this stock?

"We expect Mphasis to deliver one per cent revenue growth in FY24 (with significant downside risks if the BFSI sector continues to see macro stress in the rest of 2023). Mphasis is among the slowest-growing companies in our coverage universe and more so among its tier-2 peers. We maintain our ‘sell’ rating on Mphasis with a reduced target price of ₹1,429 from ₹1,636 since we reduce the target PE (price-to-earnings) multiple on the stock to 13.5 times from 15.4 times on FY25E EPS," said Nirmal Bang.