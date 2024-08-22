Mphasis shares rise 4% to hit 2-year high after Nuvama upgrades rating to ’buy’

Mphasis shares rose after a Nuvama upgrade, driven by anticipated tech spending increases from US interest rate cuts. The company's major BFS client announced record tech spending for 2024, enhancing growth prospects. Mphasis is also advancing in Gen-AI solutions.

A Ksheerasagar
Published22 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Trade Now
Mphasis shares rise 4% to hit a 2-year high. The company is making significant advancements in the Gen-AI space with platforms like NeoZeta and NeoCrux,
Mphasis shares rise 4% to hit a 2-year high. The company is making significant advancements in the Gen-AI space with platforms like NeoZeta and NeoCrux, (Pixabay)

Mphasis, a global IT solutions provider, saw its shares rise for the sixth consecutive trading session on Thursday, climbing 4 per cent to reach a two-year high of 3,153 per share. This surge followed Nuvama Institutional Equities' upgrade of the stock from 'hold' to 'buy,' with a target price of 3,500, citing improved growth prospects.

According to the brokerage, the company has experienced sluggish growth in recent years, with a 7.8 per cent decline in FY23 and a 6.3 per cent drop in FY24. However, it anticipates a reversal of this trend as the macroeconomic environment improves.

Also Read | Nifty IT index jumps 2.50% on easing US recession fears, weak US dollar

The company’s banking and financial services (BFS) and mortgage segments, which contribute 47 per cent and 6 per cent of revenue, respectively, were negatively impacted by high interest rates. The brokerage now expects growth to pick up as interest rates are expected to decrease.

Nuvama highlighted that anticipated interest rate cuts in the US are expected to revive tech spending by American corporations, which has been stalled for nearly two years. As Mphasis’s mortgage business is highly sensitive to interest rate changes, a sharp recovery is expected.

Additionally, it noted that the company's major client, a BFS corporation, has announced record tech spending for 2024, further enhancing the company's growth outlook.

Also Read | Jackson Hole: US Fed chair Powell to focus on labour vs inflation; here’s why

The brokerage has also noted that the company's core business remains strong. It said the company has successfully diversified its revenue base, reducing its reliance on the DXC channel, which now contributes just 3 per cent to its top line, down from 28 per cent in FY19.

Moreover, Mphasis is making significant advancements in the Gen-AI space with platforms like NeoZeta and NeoCrux, which are designed to modernise legacy systems and improve the software development lifecycle, it added.

Mphasis reported a consolidated net profit of 404 crore for the June quarter, a 3 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of FY24. Its revenue remained flat at 3,422 crore, compared to 3,412 crore in the previous quarter. On a constant currency basis, the topline grew 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read | Fed steaming toward September rate cut, minutes from meeting show

Second-half recovery expected

Centrum Broking noted that the overall performance of IT companies in the June quarter was muted, with revenue growth and operating margins broadly in line with expectations. It said that the clients remain cautious about the macroeconomic environment and discretionary tech spending remains weak.

However, the brokerage highlighted some positive developments, particularly in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, where client interest in high-priority IT projects is growing. Deal wins remain strong across the sector, with an increasing number of longer-duration contracts. The conversion of total contract value (TCV) to revenue showed a slight improvement compared to previous quarters.

Centrum Broking remains optimistic about the IT sector's medium-to-long-term outlook, driven by increasing digitalisation across enterprises and rising demand for GenAI-based solutions. The brokerage expects performance to improve in the second half of FY25, supported by a low base in FY24, the ramp-up of recently signed deals, and growing traction in Gen AI-based solutions.

Also Read | Nifty IT extends rally, crosses 40,000 level for first time; records 7% surge in 4 sessions

Earlier last week, Reuters reported that global banks were beginning to revive technology projects that were put on hold in 2023. This development brings renewed optimism for India's $254 billion IT sector, which derives roughly a third of its revenue from BFSI clients.

The resurgence in demand for tech services from major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, as highlighted in their recent earnings calls, could potentially have a broader positive impact, the report noted.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹500 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
$2.2 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,600 km

3 of 7Read Full Story
99.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹933 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹233 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMphasis shares rise 4% to hit 2-year high after Nuvama upgrades rating to ’buy’

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

234.00
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-2.2 (-0.93%)

Bandhan Bank

205.45
03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
1.65 (0.81%)

Tata Steel

154.10
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
2.2 (1.45%)

Bharat Electronics

304.55
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

597.45
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.3 (8.99%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

689.40
03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.2 (7.69%)

Archean Chemical Industries

821.30
03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
58.35 (7.65%)

Raymond

2,024.80
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
135.05 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue