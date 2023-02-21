Mphasis, Sun Pharma among top 5 technical picks by brokerages

The stock after taking support near ₹2,300 zone has picked up well to move past the significant 50EMA level of ₹2,500 to improve the bias and has indicated strength on the daily chart anticipating for further rise. A short dip from the peak level is witnessed but the overall trend is maintained positive and with the RSI also well placed has shown immense upside potential to carry on with the momentum further. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 2850 keeping a support level of ₹2,480.