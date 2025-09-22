Mphasis to Cyient - These IT stocks will remain unaffected by H-1B visa fee hike. Here's why

Indian IT companies will remain under pressure after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the annual H1-B visa fee to an unprecedented $100,000, the latest step in his administration’s efforts to tighten immigration rules.

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order increasing the H-1B visa application fee from USD 1,000 to USD 100,000 per applicant — a 100-fold jump applicable to new filings. According to a recent note by MOSL, although the program’s framework remains intact, the first major effect will likely be visible in FY27 petitions, since FY26 applications are already secured. This sharp hike is expected to impact Indian IT firms’ strategies on on-site staffing and visa submissions.

However, IT companies like Mphasis, Cyient, Coforge issued their clarifications on Sunday evening, describing their impact of ongoing H1-B visa fee on financial performance.

IT stocks that will remain unaffected from H1-B visa fee Mphasis In an exchange filing late, Mphasis clarified that the development is unlikely to have any material effect on its financials or operations, citing its relatively low volume of H-1B applications and the small proportion of its U.S. workforce holding such visas.

“ Our focus on AI led deals has helped us build sufficient system resiliency. Over the years, we have been steadily reducing our reliance on visas through increased local hiring, acquisitions, and partnerships,” the company said in the filing.

Cyient The IT services firm also clarified that the order will not have any material effect on its financial performance for FY26 or in the near term.

Coforge In an exchange filing, Coforge disclosed that the United States accounted for 53% of its total revenue in FY25.

"Over the years, Coforge has consciously reduced reliance on the new H-1B petitions for project staffing, reflecting in the low number of fresh petitions filed," the company said.

Firstsource Solutions The RPSG Group company emphasized that it has “zero reliance” on the H-1B program for its business operations.

Firstsource further noted that the program will not affect its operations or financials, as it prioritizes robust local hiring and operates through a globally distributed delivery model, independent of immigration policies.

Sasken Technologies Sasken Technologies emphasized that the order is unlikely to affect its ability to serve customers in the US.

The company further noted that its offshore-driven operations will maintain business continuity, with teams staying closely connected to clients.