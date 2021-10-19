Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >MPS shares surge as board to consider bonus issue next week

MPS shares surge as board to consider bonus issue next week

Premium
MPS Ltd shares surged over 6% 
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Shares of MPS Ltd surged over 6% to 734 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's deals after the bonus shares issue announcement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MPS Limited on Tuesday informed that its board will meet next week on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to consider the proposal to issue bonus issue of shares. Shares of MPS surged over 6% to 734 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's deals after the bonus share announcement by the company.

MPS Limited on Tuesday informed that its board will meet next week on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to consider the proposal to issue bonus issue of shares. Shares of MPS surged over 6% to 734 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's deals after the bonus share announcement by the company.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to inter alia, consider: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021. 2. Proposal for Buyback of equity shares of the Company," MPS informed in an exchange filing today.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to inter alia, consider: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021. 2. Proposal for Buyback of equity shares of the Company," MPS informed in an exchange filing today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A company issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make if affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its pre-existing shareholder.

MPS is a leading global provider of platforms and content solutions for the digital world. MPS operates globally through its offices in North America, Europe, Canada, UAE, and India. 

Its products and services to clients worldwide across five main areas: digital publishing solutions, technology solutions, creative and interactive solutions, book and journal publishing solutions and 360-degree customer service solutions. MPS shares have surged around 97% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. The stock is up nearly 90% in a year's period.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Will your global portfolio survive a taper tantrum?

Premium

Coming soon, a UPI moment in healthcare?

Premium

Cerberus, the US investor leading the race for Yes Bank ...

Premium

Oil is on the boil but OMC margins are holding firm

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!