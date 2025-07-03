MRF declares record date for payment of final dividend for FY25. Details here

Dividend stock: Tyre manufacturer and India's highest-priced stock, MRF Limited, announced the record date for its final dividend for the fiscal year 2024-2025 (FY25). The company had announced a final dividend of ₹229 per share of ₹10 each, amounting to a payout of 2,290% in May along with its Q4 results.

Consequently, MRF, on July 3, announced the record date for determining the eligible shareholders to receive the said dividend as July 18. Investors looking to seek the benefit of MRF's dividend announcement must purchase their shares at least one day prior to the record date for their names to be appear on the shareholders' list, given the Indian stock market's T+1 settlement system.

The date of payment of MRF's final dividend is on or after August 18, 2025, the company added.

MRF AGM Date Additionally, MRF also announced the date for its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 07th August, 2025 "through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India," MRF said in a filing.

MRF Share Price Trend Following the announcement of the dividend record date, MRF shares were trading in the green on the BSE.

MRF share price rose to the day's high of ₹147890, recording an upside of 1.9% over the last closing price. Despite high stock market volatility, MRF shares have delivered a 13% gain in the last one year. On a longer time frame of five and ten years, MRF stock has surged 121% and 319%, respectively, delivering multibagger gains to investors.

