MRF dividend 2026: India's most expensive ₹1.25 lakh stock but ₹3 in Q2; down 21% in 1 year - Record, payment date

MRF Dividend: India's most expensive stock MRF Limited has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2027, translating into a dividend payout of 30% on the face value of ₹10 per share.

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The company has fixed Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid on or after December 1, 2026.

The dividend announcement came alongside the company's September-quarter results, in which MRF reported a 28% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹369 crore. Higher raw material costs weighed on its profitability, even as revenue from operations registered healthy growth during the July-September quarter. The company's total expenses increased at a faster pace than revenue, offsetting the benefit of resilient tyre demand.

In an exchange filing, MRF said, "The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹3 (per equity share [30%] of ₹10 each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2027. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 17th November, 2026 [17.11.2026], as the Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after 1st December, 2026 [01.12.2026]."

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MRF interim dividend 2026: Record date and payment date MRF shareholders will need to take note of November 17, 2026, as the record date for the interim dividend announced by the company. The dividend of ₹3 per equity share represents a 30% payout on the face value of ₹10 each.

The company has stated that the payment will be made on or after December 1, 2026. Shareholders eligible for the dividend will be determined based on the company's records as of the specified record date.

The interim dividend announcement provides shareholders with a payout even as the tyre manufacturer reported a decline in its September-quarter earnings. The board's decision covers the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

MRF Q2 results: Net profit falls 28%; shares decline 21% in one year MRF Ltd reported a 28% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹369 crore for the September quarter of FY2026-27, compared with ₹512 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The company's total revenue from operations increased nearly 18% to ₹8,524 crore in the July-September quarter, against ₹7,250 crore in the year-ago period. However, total expenses rose by more than 22%, largely driven by higher material costs amid the war in West Asia.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined to ₹522 crore from ₹700 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) also declined to ₹912 in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,243 in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, EPS was lower than the ₹1,168 reported in Q1 FY27.

Demand for tyres remained resilient during the July-September quarter, supported by steady dispatches from automakers. However, Indian tyre manufacturers faced higher raw material costs during the period. Supply shortages and adverse weather conditions in key producing countries kept natural rubber prices elevated, prompting companies to raise prices.

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Stock Price Trend Meanwhile, MRF shares closed 1.3% lower at ₹1,25,070.85 apiece, compared with the previous day's closing price of ₹1,26,699.85.

The stock had gained 7% over one week and 2.5% over one month. However, it had declined 7% over three months, 4% over six months and 21% over one year.

MRF recorded a 52-week high of ₹1,25,070.85 in November 2025, while its 52-week low stood at ₹1,15,333.30 in October 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.