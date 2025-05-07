MRF Q4 Results: Tyre manufacturer announces 2,290% dividend of ₹229; PAT rises 31% YoY. Check details

MRF Dividend: One of India's highest-valued stocks, MRF, on Wednesday, May 7, announced a whopping 2290% dividend payout for its investors along with its fourth quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). MRF board approved the final dividend of ₹229 per share of face value of ₹10 each.

“The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹229/- (2290%) per share of ₹10 each. The Company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of ₹3/ - (30%) each per share for the financial year ended 3pt March, 2025. The total dividend for the financial year ended 30 March 2025 works out to Rs. 235/- (2350%) per share of ₹10 each,” MRF said in a filing today.

The company did not announce the record date for the dividend payout.

MRF Dividend History According to Trendlye data, in the past 12 months, MRF has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹200 per share. However, given MRF's stock price of ₹1,40,000, MRF's dividend yield stands at 0.15%.

The last dividend paid by MRF was of ₹3, for which the record date was fixed as February 14, 2025. Before that, the tyre manufacturer had declared another interim dividend of ₹3, with the record date set as November 19, 2024.

MRF Q4 Results MRF's standalone profit after tax for Q4 FY25 jumped 31% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹497.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against ₹379.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the profit was higher by 62%, compared with ₹306.72 crore as of the preceding quarter of that fiscal year.

The revenue from operations in the quarter under review came in at ₹6,943.84 crore, up 11.7% YoY, while the figure remained flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.