MRF: India's most expensive stock hits another record high, up 28.5% in CY23 so far
Over the past 15 years, the stock has closed 11 years with positive performance, with CY14 being the standout year with a remarkable rally of 96%, followed by 48% in CY17.
MRF, known for holding the title of the most expensive stock in the Indian stock market, has witnessed a further increase in its value, making it even pricier. The stock in today's intraday trade hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1,14,459 apiece, gaining by 2.64%. It then finished the trade at ₹1,13,944.
