“In the said Meeting, the Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹3/-per equity share (30%) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. The company has fixed Friday, 18th November, 2022 [18.11.2022], as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after 2nd December, 2022 [02.12.2022]," MRF informed in the exchange filing.

