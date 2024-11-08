MRF Q2 Results: Consolidated net profit dips 19% to ₹470.70 crore

MRF reported a 19% decline in consolidated net profit to 470.70 crore for Q2 FY25, down from 586.60 crore a year ago. However, consolidated revenue rose 10% to 6,881.09 crore.

PTI
Published8 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Tyre-maker MRF on Friday reported a 19 per cent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at 470.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 586.60 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 10 per cent to 6,881.09 crore, as compared to 6,217.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2023-24, the company said in the regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 20 per cent to 455.43 crore during the quarter under review, from 571.93 crore delivered in the second quarter of FY24, as per the filing.

Standalone revenue from operations in the September quarter of FY25 stood at 6,760.37 crore, up 11.1 per cent from 6,087.56 crore a year earlier, it stated.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
