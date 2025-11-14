Mint Market
MRF Q2 results: Profit jumps 12% YoY to ₹525.64 crore; declares dividend of ₹3

MRF Q2 results: Net profit came at 525.64 crore compared to a profit of 470.70 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenue from operations rose 7.23 per cent YoY to 7,378.72 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Nov 2025, 12:58 PM IST
MRF Q2 results: The tyre-make's profit jumped 12% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>525.64 crore.
MRF Q2 results: Tyre company MRF on Friday, November 14, reposted an 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26) at 525.64 crore compared to a profit of 470.70 crore in the same quarter last year.

MRF's revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 7.23 per cent YoY to 7,378.72 crore from 6,881.09 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, MRF's Q2 profit rose 12.3 per cent YoY to 511.59 crore from 455.43 crore in Q2FY25.

Revenue from operations grew by 7.2 per cent YoY to 7,249.68 crore from 6,760.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the September quarter rose by 12 per cent YoY to 1,090 crore, while EBITDA margin increased by 60 basis points to 15 per cent.

MRF dividend

MRF declared an interim dividend of 3 for FY26. The record date for the dividend payment is Friday, November 21, and the declared dividend will be paid on or after December 5, 2025.

In its exchange filing, the company said: “The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 3 per equity share of 10 each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2026. The company has fixed Friday, 21st November 2025, as the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 5th December, 2025.”

MRF share price traded 0.20 per cent lower at 1,58,089 around 12:55 pm.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

