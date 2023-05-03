MRF records 86% YoY Q4 PAT growth, 1690% dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:19 PM IST
MRF said on Wednesday that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 was ₹313.53 crore, which is a rise of 86% year-on-year (YoY) from the net profit of ₹168.53 crore achieved in the same quarter of FY22. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY23 was ₹5,841.7 crore, which is a rise of 10.12% YoY from ₹5,304.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.
