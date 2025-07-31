MRF sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2025. Details here

MRF Ltd, India’s most expensive stock by share price, is scheduled to declare its financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1FY26) on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The date was confirmed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The board will meet to consider and approve both the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The upcoming results will be closely watched by investors and analysts, especially after the company delivered a strong March quarter (Q4FY25). The performance is expected to offer fresh cues on the company’s earnings momentum and margins amid changing dynamics in the steel and rubber sectors, both in India and globally.

Q4 Earnings In Q4FY25, MRF had reported a healthy 31.2 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹498 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹6,944 crore, up 11.7 percent from the year-ago period. The company’s operating performance also remained robust, with EBITDA rising to ₹1,043 crore, beating the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹874 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 15 percent from 14.3 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating operational efficiency despite input cost fluctuations.

In terms of shareholder rewards, MRF declared a final dividend of ₹229 per share for FY25, taking the total dividend payout for the year to ₹235 per share. This compares to ₹194 per share declared as the final dividend for FY24, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to value creation for shareholders.

Stock Price Trend MRF stock has shown a resilient performance on the bourses over the past year. The stock has gained over 7 percent in the last 12 months. In July 2025 alone, the stock saw a 4 percent rise, marking gains for the fifth consecutive month.

In the preceding months, the stock rose 2.5 percent in June, 3.2 percent in May, 19.4 percent in April, and 7 percent in March. However, it faced some pressure earlier in the year, dropping 7 percent in February and 13 percent in January. The stock touched its record high of ₹1,53,000 earlier this month and had recorded its 52-week low of ₹1,00,500 in March 2025.

With investors betting on a recovery in rural demand, stable commodity prices, and the government’s infrastructure push, MRF remains a key stock to watch in the auto ancillary and tyre segment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or broking firms. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.