MRF Share Price: India's most expensive stock MRF was locked at over nine per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹150,000 or ₹1.5 lakh crore on Wednesday, January 17. MRF stock price has now extended gains for the sixth consecutive trading session, however, it erased all gains and dropped over one per cent upon market closing earlier today.

The stock achieved the milestone of crossing the ₹1,00,000 mark in June 2023, becoming the first Indian company to do so. On Wednesday, shares of MRF opened at ₹136999 and gained 9.4 per cent to hit a 52-week high mark of ₹150,000 against a previous close of ₹136479.30 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 1.1 per cent lower at ₹134969.45 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past 15 years, the stock has closed 11 years with positive performance, with CY14 being the standout year with a remarkable rally of 96 per cent, followed by 48 per cent in CY17. Throughout this period, the stock has exhibited an impressive growth of 5,588 per cent, surging from ₹2,003 to its current level of ₹134969.45 per share.

In the preceding July-September quarter, the company delivered a robust performance, witnessing a staggering 374 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit, soaring to ₹587 crore compared to ₹123.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

It witnessed a 6.71% YoY growth in operating revenue to ₹6,217 crore in Q2 FY24. Although revenue growth showed a marginal increase, MRF managed to improve its margins, primarily due to softened raw material costs.

The cost of materials consumed during the second quarter moderated to ₹3,748.9 crore, compared to ₹4,161.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

