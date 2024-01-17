MRF Share Price: India's most expensive stock hits 52-week high at ₹1.5 lakh crore, drops over 1% upon closing
MRF Share Price: MRF stock price has now extended gains for the sixth consecutive trading session, however, it erased all gains and dropped over one per cent upon market closing earlier today.
