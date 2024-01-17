Hello User
MRF Share Price: India's most expensive stock hits 52-week high at 1.5 lakh crore, drops over 1% upon closing

MRF Share Price: India's most expensive stock hits 52-week high at 1.5 lakh crore, drops over 1% upon closing

Nikita Prasad

  • MRF Share Price: MRF stock price has now extended gains for the sixth consecutive trading session, however, it erased all gains and dropped over one per cent upon market closing earlier today.

MRF shares today ended 1.1 per cent lower at 134969.45 apiece on the BSE.

MRF Share Price: India's most expensive stock MRF was locked at over nine per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of 150,000 or 1.5 lakh crore on Wednesday, January 17. MRF stock price has now extended gains for the sixth consecutive trading session, however, it erased all gains and dropped over one per cent upon market closing earlier today.

The stock achieved the milestone of crossing the 1,00,000 mark in June 2023, becoming the first Indian company to do so. On Wednesday, shares of MRF opened at 136999 and gained 9.4 per cent to hit a 52-week high mark of 150,000 against a previous close of 136479.30 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 1.1 per cent lower at 134969.45 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past 15 years, the stock has closed 11 years with positive performance, with CY14 being the standout year with a remarkable rally of 96 per cent, followed by 48 per cent in CY17. Throughout this period, the stock has exhibited an impressive growth of 5,588 per cent, surging from 2,003 to its current level of 134969.45 per share.

In the preceding July-September quarter, the company delivered a robust performance, witnessing a staggering 374 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit, soaring to 587 crore compared to 123.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

It witnessed a 6.71% YoY growth in operating revenue to 6,217 crore in Q2 FY24. Although revenue growth showed a marginal increase, MRF managed to improve its margins, primarily due to softened raw material costs.

The cost of materials consumed during the second quarter moderated to 3,748.9 crore, compared to 4,161.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
