MRPL hits a new 52-week high in trade today, ICICI Securities remain bullish

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is a Category-1 Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. MRPL's shares closed 9.98 per cent higher on the BSE, at ₹89.25. The stock set a new 52-week high of ₹89.25 today, May 18th, 2022, in trading and the stock closed at an upper circuit of 89.25 (10 per cent) today in the closing session. The shares of MRPL have been rising over the past 5 days, gaining 25.05 per cent in that time, and the stock has also outpaced the BSE Sensex today, which is down 0.20 per cent.

