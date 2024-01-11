MRPL stock soars over 17.5%, sets new record high after 16 years; here's why
Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals surged 17.8% to hit a new record high of ₹158 apiece in today's trading session, surpassing their previous record set in 2008. The stock has generated multibagger returns of 137.52% in 2023.
Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a government-owned refinery company, continued their winning streak for the third consecutive trading session on Thursday, gaining 17.8% to hit a new record high of ₹158 apiece, surpassing their previous record of ₹149 apiece achieved in January 2008.
