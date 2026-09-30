MRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals reversed gains and fell 10% after a fire incident at its refinery in Mangaluru. The stock reached a high of 180.80 before dropping to 162.50. Firefighting efforts are underway, and the situation is under control with no major injuries reported.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Sep 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
MRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high
MRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high(Bloomberg)

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) reversed all their intraday gains in Wednesday's trade on 30 September and turned lower after the company reported a fire accident at its refinery facility near Jokatte in Mangaluru.

The shares began the session on a higher note at 172.50 and went on to hit a day's high of 180.80 before giving up all their gains and falling 10% from the day's high to a low of 162.50. At the time of writing this report, the stock was trading 0.75% lower at 170.40.

The company in its filing today, said an incident involving rupture of the Cold Separator operating at high pressure in the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at

It said the battery limits of the affected unit have been isolated, and MRPL’s emergency response and firefighting teams are actively engaged in controlling and dousing the fire. Fire has been brought under control.

MRPL said the firefighting operation may continue for some time as part of the safe handling of the incident.

No major injuries have been reported. One minor injury has been reported and shifted to hospital and is out of danger and necessary medical attention is being provided, the company said.

The situation is being closely monitored, with safety of personnel and the facility being accorded the highest priority, MRPL added.

MRPL also said there is absolutely no reason to panic for individuals within and outside MRPL premises.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

Top Losers
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsMRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.