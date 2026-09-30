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MRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals reversed gains and fell 10% after a fire incident at its refinery in Mangaluru. The stock reached a high of 180.80 before dropping to 162.50. Firefighting efforts are underway, and the situation is under control with no major injuries reported.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Sep 2026, 03:17 PM IST
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MRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high
MRPL shares reverse gains after fire incident at Mangaluru refinery; stock down 10% from day’s high(Bloomberg)
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Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) reversed all their intraday gains in Wednesday's trade on 30 September and turned lower after the company reported a fire accident at its refinery facility near Jokatte in Mangaluru.

The shares began the session on a higher note at 172.50 and went on to hit a day's high of 180.80 before giving up all their gains and falling 10% from the day's high to a low of 162.50. At the time of writing this report, the stock was trading 0.75% lower at 170.40.

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The company in its filing today, said an incident involving rupture of the Cold Separator operating at high pressure in the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at

It said the battery limits of the affected unit have been isolated, and MRPL’s emergency response and firefighting teams are actively engaged in controlling and dousing the fire. Fire has been brought under control.

MRPL said the firefighting operation may continue for some time as part of the safe handling of the incident.

No major injuries have been reported. One minor injury has been reported and shifted to hospital and is out of danger and necessary medical attention is being provided, the company said.

The situation is being closely monitored, with safety of personnel and the facility being accorded the highest priority, MRPL added.

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MRPL also said there is absolutely no reason to panic for individuals within and outside MRPL premises.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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