Mrs Bector IPO: Anand Rathi expects good possibility of listing gains

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer (IPO) attracted a bumper response from investors with the issue subscribed 11.40 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The ₹541 crore IPO issue opened for subscription on December 15, and will close today on December 17. Analysts expect strong listing gains and recommend to subscribe for long term as well. "We believe that there is a good possibility of listing gains given lower valuations as compared to other listed peers. Further considering attractive valuation and strong future growth prospects in packaged biscuits we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO for the long term," says Shikher Jain, Analyst, Anand Rathi.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 28.1x its TTM earnings, demanding ₹16,918 million market cap, which we believe is quite reasonable. Further, its listed peers like DFM Foods and ADF Foods are currently trading at 50.5x and 24.9x respectively of its TTM earnings.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 28.1x its TTM earnings, demanding ₹16,918 million market cap, which we believe is quite reasonable. Further, its listed peers like DFM Foods and ADF Foods are currently trading at 50.5x and 24.9x respectively of its TTM earnings.

Mrs Bector Food Specialities, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in northern India has a market share of 4.5%.

"Among other strategic growth initiatives, the company remains focused on managing costs with spreading corporate-level fixed costs, across a larger restaurant network to drive margins. Also, it looks to lower transportation costs, optimize spending on ingredients and reduce exposure to price fluctuations. Additionally, the company remains committed to continue with technology investments and enhance brand awareness and loyalty, targeting the large and growing millennial population in India," says Jain.

Revenues from operations for Mrs Bectors Food Specialities have increased from ₹6,939 million in FY18 to ₹7,621 million in FY20. On the bottom line front, Company reported a profit of ₹304 million in FY20.