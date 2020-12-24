After spectacular market debut, Mrs Bectors Food shares rise further by 20%

Shares in Indian biscuits and bakery products maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd jumped 74% in their market debut on Thursday, a sign of strong investor appetite for the country's food sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares of the company opened at 500 rupees per share on the National Stock Exchange, well above the initial public offering price of ₹288. At 10 a.m., the share price shot further up by 20% at ₹600 on NSE. At 10:11 a.m,. the share was trading at ₹586.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times in one of the best investor responses in recent years. In fact, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

The company sells biscuits under the 'Cremica' brand and manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestive biscuits, and an array of premium breads under the 'English oven' brand.

Mrs Bectors Food is also a supplier of buns to quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains such as McDonald's, KFC, Burger King and Carl's Jr among others.

Mrs. Bectors Food revenue from operations jumped from ₹690 crore in FY18 to ₹762 crore in FY20. In first half of this fiscal (FY21), its revenues had jumped to ₹430.99 crore.

Mrs Bectors Food launched an IPO of a fresh issue worth ₹40.50 crore and an offer for sale of ₹500 crore aggregating to ₹541 crore. The price band for the issue had been fixed at ₹286-288 a share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via