Mrs Bectors makes stellar debut, surges 106% over issue price

Mrs Bectors Food Specialties Ltd more than doubled on market debut on Thursday capping a string of robust initial share sales this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

The stock closed at ₹594.20, a whopping 106.31% premium over its issue price of ₹288, after opening at ₹500 on the NSE. This was the last stock market listing for 2020 and also one of three initial public offerings (IPO) to double on debut. Burger King India Ltd gained 125% on its debut on 14 December while Happiest Minds Technologies rose 123% on its listing day on 17 September.

Following a lull in primary markets due to covid-19, consumer-focussed companies, mostly driven by retail investor enthusiasm saw strong listings in 2020. The year saw 14 companies going public, of which four were subscribed more than 100 times while four stocks fell on their stock market debut.

The IPO of Mrs Bectors Food to raise up to ₹540.54 crore at a price band of ₹286-288 per share was open for subscription during 15-18 December. The issue was subscribed 198 times.

Ahead of the issue, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said that the stock is being offered at 28 times FY21 compared to 48 times FY21 earnings per share (EPS) for Britannia Industries Ltd, which provides a long-term re-rating opportunity if it scales up the biscuits business. “The company has reported strong margin expansion in first half, which seems unsustainable, although bounce back in institutional business will provide reasonable profit growth in FY22. We believe Mrs Bectors Food is well placed to grow in the bread and buns business but needs to scale up in the biscuits business, given small size than Britannia, Parle and Sunfeast," it said.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd said over dependence on the biscuits business and not having long-term contracts with its quick service restaurant (QSR) customers are key risks for Mrs Bectors Food. “At the upper price band of ₹288, the stock is available at a price to earnings of 22 times on FY21 EPS (annualized), which looks attractive, given its higher profitability compared to similar sized peers," it said.

Part of the proceeds from the stake sale will be used to finance the expansion of the company’s project in Rajpura, Punjab, by setting up a new production line for biscuits. Promoters, including Anoop Bector, his family and a family trust, own 52.40% in Mrs Bectors Food.

