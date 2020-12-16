Mrs Bectors share sale fully subscribed on first day

Mrs Bectors Food’s share sale received bids for 49.25 million shares against the issue size of 13.24 million shares. The company is offering shares in the price band of ₹286-288 apiece. The IPO will close Thursday. The retail investor portion was subscribed nearly 6.83 times, exchange data showed. The portion of the share sale reserved for institutional investors was subscribed just 2%, while that for high net worth individuals was subscribed 1.37 times. Mrs Bectors is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in north India with a market share of 4.5%.