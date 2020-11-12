MSCI adds 12 stocks to India index, drops two

Global indexes and analytics provider MSCI on Wednesday added a dozen Indian companies to the MSCI India index, a development that could potentially attract investments worth $4 billion into these stocks. Two stocks were also dropped from the index.

The 12 stocks added as part of MSCI’s November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review are Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, ACC Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, MRF Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, PI Industries Ltd and Trent Ltd. Meanwhile, Bosch Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd were removed from the index.

All changes will be implemented at the close of 30 November.

Kotak Mahindra Bank will be biggest gainer from the review, as it has also been added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The other two stocks which were added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index are Beigene Adr (Cn) and Smoore International, both from China.

According to Morgan Stanley estimates, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s addition to the MSCI India index may fetch $502 million in new flows.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the addition to the indices may attract $4 billion in total fund flows for the 12 companies.

Morgan Stanley estimates L&T to fetch investments of $139 million, Apollo Hospitals $135 million, PI Industries $99 million, Muthoot Finance $81 million and Ipca Laboratories $102 million.

Yes Bank, which was rescued by a consortium of banks earlier this year, is the weakest stock in the basket. It has lost 70% in this year, with the stock price currently at around ₹14. Apart from MRF (up 3%), the other new index entrants have gained 7-439% this year.

MSCI also added 18 stocks to the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index and removed seven.

As previously announced, the MSCI Kuwait Indexes will be reclassified to Emerging Markets from Frontier Markets in one step. The MSCI Kuwait Indexes will converge with the MSCI Provisional Kuwait Indexes, which were rebalanced using Emerging Markets size and liquidity requirements, and will be added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes effective 1 December. MSCI will apply a Limited Investability Factor (LIF) on securities in the equity universe of Bangladesh, Lebanon and Nigeria with the objective of keeping their weights unchanged in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index as of the price cutoff date for the November 2020 SAIR.





