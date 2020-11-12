MSCI adds 12 stocks to India index, drops two

As previously announced, the MSCI Kuwait Indexes will be reclassified to Emerging Markets from Frontier Markets in one step. The MSCI Kuwait Indexes will converge with the MSCI Provisional Kuwait Indexes, which were rebalanced using Emerging Markets size and liquidity requirements, and will be added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes effective 1 December. MSCI will apply a Limited Investability Factor (LIF) on securities in the equity universe of Bangladesh, Lebanon and Nigeria with the objective of keeping their weights unchanged in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index as of the price cutoff date for the November 2020 SAIR.