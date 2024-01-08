MSCI EM Index: India surges to second place; weightage likely to cross 20% by mid-2024
India’s share in MSCI Emerging Markets index saw a significant jump over eight years, rising from 7% to 17.1% and is projected to rise further to 20% by early 2024, a recent report from Nuvama Institutional Equities said.
India has surpassed Taiwan in the MSCI Emerging Markets index, securing the second position after China and affirming its status as an attractive investment option in emerging markets.
