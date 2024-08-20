Markets
India set to dominate emerging markets? These 5 charts hold a clue.
6 min read 20 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryIndia's Sensex, Taiwan's TAIEX, Brazil's BOVESPA, and South Korea's KOSPI are showing strong bullish trends, suggesting that these markets could drive future growth in the MSCI Emerging Markets index, potentially surpassing China's dominance.
China is a shining example when discussing the blueprint for economic reform in developing countries. The nation’s journey from turmoil to triumph offers invaluable lessons on how to build a resilient and powerful economy.
