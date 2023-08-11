MSCI Global Standard Index review: HDFC AMC, Ashok Leyland among 8 additions, ACC excluded1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST
According to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, IDFC First Bank is expected to see inflows of $204 million, while PFC may see inflows to the tune of $203 million after this inclusion.
HDFC Asset Management Company, IDFC First Bank, Ashok Leyland and Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), are among the eight stocks that will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.
