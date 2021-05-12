MSCI index adjustment may fetch $350 mn FII money into India shares

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is expected to see a net inflow of $350 million through the foreign institutional investors (FII) route following adjustment by MSCI in its global standard indices. In the semi-annual review May 2021 released on Wednesday, six Indian stocks were added and one was removed from the MSCI Global Standard index while there are slight weight reductions in few heavyweight stocks in other indexes.

The abundant foreign institutional investors (FII) money to Indian equities has taken a hit in the last two months as pandemic stress and severe health crisis caused by the second wave have threatened the economic recovery. Data showed that FIIs have sold shares worth $1.77 billion in the last two months with an outflow of $282.51 million in May so far.

The six stocks added in the MSCI India index are Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Bharat Electronics, Cholamandalam Investment and SBI Cards and Payments. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been deleted from the MSCI India index.

As per Edelweiss estimates, inclusion of Adani Enterprises will fetch $318 million, Adani Total Gas ($310 million), Adani Transmission ($285 million), Bharat Electronics ($149 million), Cholamandalam Investment ($196 million)and SBI Cards and Payments ($237 million). Removal of Zee Entertainment Enterprises may result in outflow of $140 million FII money.

In the MSCI Global Small Cap indexes, 33 stocks have been added while five have been removed. Newly listed stock Burger King India, Computer Age Management (CAMS), Indigo Paints, Route Mobile and Indian Railway catering and Tourism Corporation are among stocks added in the same index.

Pagaria said that as there will be weight reductions in some of the top companies like Reliance Industries will see an outflow of $90 million, Infosys ($83 million, TCS ($ 90 million), Ultra Tech Cement ($ 83 million), Vedanta ($ 74 million, HDFC Ltd ($70 million), Tata Steel ($ 50 million) among others.

The world's largest index compiler has also made changes in all its Equity Indexes and all changes will be implemented as of 27 May 2021.

