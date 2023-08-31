comScore
MSCI index rejig from Aug 31: REC, Supreme Industries, 6 others included; What's expected in Nov review?

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:10 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Shares of IDFC First Bank, HDFC AMC, Ashok Leyland, and Supreme Industries are among the eight stocks that will see inflows from passive funds, as they make their way into MSCI Global Standard Index starting from today (August 31, 2023)

IDFC First Bank, HDFC AMC, Ashok Leyland and Supreme Industries are among the eight stocks that will see passive inflows
IDFC First Bank, HDFC AMC, Ashok Leyland and Supreme Industries are among the eight stocks that will see passive inflows

MSCI Global Standard Index's latest rejig came into effect from Thursday, August 31, where a total of eight stocks were included and one was excluded. Shares of IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Ashok Leyland, Supreme Industries, Astral, REC, and Cummins India made their way into MSCI Global Standard Index on August 31. On the other hand, ACC was excluded from the index.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in its report, ‘’A total of eight inclusions have been announced, aligning with our projections for six of them. However, two unexpected entries (REC & Supreme Industries) emerged as surprises.''

‘’In our assessment, these were strong contenders for the November 23 review. It's worth noting that the aforementioned stocks were selected via the NOC route as this time India got six NOC slots which is one of the highest seen in my experience,'' said Nuvama in its latest update.

 

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 10:10 PM IST
