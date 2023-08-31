MSCI index rejig from Aug 31: REC, Supreme Industries, 6 others included; What's expected in Nov review?1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Shares of IDFC First Bank, HDFC AMC, Ashok Leyland, and Supreme Industries are among the eight stocks that will see inflows from passive funds, as they make their way into MSCI Global Standard Index starting from today (August 31, 2023)
MSCI Global Standard Index's latest rejig came into effect from Thursday, August 31, where a total of eight stocks were included and one was excluded. Shares of IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Ashok Leyland, Supreme Industries, Astral, REC, and Cummins India made their way into MSCI Global Standard Index on August 31. On the other hand, ACC was excluded from the index.
