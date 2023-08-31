According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in its report, ‘’A total of eight inclusions have been announced, aligning with our projections for six of them. However, two unexpected entries (REC & Supreme Industries) emerged as surprises.''

‘’In our assessment, these were strong contenders for the November 23 review. It's worth noting that the aforementioned stocks were selected via the NOC route as this time India got six NOC slots which is one of the highest seen in my experience,'' said Nuvama in its latest update.

MORE TO COME

