MSCI Index rejig: Nine stocks including IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Paytm, likely to enter global index; details here
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the addition of IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Persistent Systems, APL Apollo, and One97 Communications to the MSCI Global Standard Index could result in inflows of $163 million to $290 million.
Analysts anticipate the addition of IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Persistent Systems, APL Apollo, and One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, to the closely watched Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI)Global Standard Index, which will be rejigged on November 15, highlighted brokerage Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in its report.
