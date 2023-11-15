MSCI Index Rejig: Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Suzlon among nine stocks included in Standard Index
As per the latest announcement by the global index provider, the other stocks included in MSCI India Index are APL Apollo Tubes, Macrotech Developers, Persistent Systems, Polycab India and Tata Communications.
IndusInd Bank, One 97 Communications, Tata Motors ‘A’ (Tata Motors DVR) and Suzlon Energy shares are among nine stocks that have been included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message