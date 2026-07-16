MSCI India August Review: Groww, Adani Green, Adani Energy among likely additions; Astral, SBI Cards face exclusion risk

Two Adani group stocks along with Groww shares have high probability of inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index during its upcoming rebalancing in August 2026.

The MSCI India Standard Index rebalancing is scheduled to be announced on August 12 after market hours, which could see as many as 12 inclusions and three exclusions. This is estimated to lead to potential passive inflows of around $2.3 billion. The changes will take effect from August 31.

According to estimates by JM Financial, Adani Green Energy, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) and Adani Energy Solutions have high probability to be added to the MSCI India Standard Index in August review.

Ather Energy is seen as a medium-probability candidate, whose inclusion hinges on continued free-float adjusted market capitalisation improvement over the remaining observation period.

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Lenskart Solutions and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares have low-probability of inclusion in the MSCI India Standard index.

JM Financial expects Groww to attract passive inflows of about $821 million if included in the index. Adani Green Energy is expected to receive inflows of $773 million, Adani Energy Solutions at $342 million and Ather Energy at $244 million.

Lenskart Solutions and SAIL are estimated to see inflows worth $176 million and $170 million, respectively.

Key Exclusion Candidates On the other hand, Astral is seen as a high-probability candidate for exclusion from the MSCI India Standard index. If excluded, it is estimated to witness passive outflows worth $138 million.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is considered a medium-probability candidate for exclusion, while Balkrishna Industries has a low probability of being removed from the index, according to JM Financial.

If excluded, Balkrishna Industries could see passive outflows of around $167 million, while SBI Cards could witness outflows of approximately $146 million.

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Key Migration candidates JM Financial identifies Laurus Labs and Biocon as high-probability candidates that could migrate to the MSCI India Standard Index from Small Cap Index in the August review.

Coforge is classified as a medium-probability candidate, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Uno Minda are considered low-probability candidates. Their migration prospects will depend on the sustained improvement in their free-float-adjusted market capitalisation.

According to the brokerage report, the estimated passive inflows stand at approximately $567 million for Coforge, $554 million for Laurus Labs, $330 million for Glenmark Pharma, $285 million for Biocon and $206 million for Uno Minda.