MSCI India August Review: Groww, Adani Green, Adani Energy among likely additions; Astral, SBI Cards face exclusion risk

Two Adani group stocks along with Groww shares have high probability of inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index during its upcoming rebalancing in August 2026.

The MSCI India Standard Index rebalancing is scheduled to be announced on August 12 after market hours, which could see as many as 12 inclusions and three exclusions. This is estimated to lead to potential passive inflows of around $2.3 billion. The changes will take effect from August 31.

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According to estimates by JM Financial, Adani Green Energy, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) and Adani Energy Solutions have high probability to be added to the MSCI India Standard Index in August review.

Ather Energy is seen as a medium-probability candidate, whose inclusion hinges on continued free-float adjusted market capitalisation improvement over the remaining observation period.

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Lenskart Solutions and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares have low-probability of inclusion in the MSCI India Standard index.

JM Financial expects Groww to attract passive inflows of about $821 million if included in the index. Adani Green Energy is expected to receive inflows of $773 million, Adani Energy Solutions at $342 million and Ather Energy at $244 million.

Lenskart Solutions and SAIL are estimated to see inflows worth $176 million and $170 million, respectively.

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Key Exclusion Candidates On the other hand, Astral is seen as a high-probability candidate for exclusion from the MSCI India Standard index. If excluded, it is estimated to witness passive outflows worth $138 million.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is considered a medium-probability candidate for exclusion, while Balkrishna Industries has a low probability of being removed from the index, according to JM Financial.

If excluded, Balkrishna Industries could see passive outflows of around $167 million, while SBI Cards could witness outflows of approximately $146 million.

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Key Migration candidates JM Financial identifies Laurus Labs and Biocon as high-probability candidates that could migrate to the MSCI India Standard Index from Small Cap Index in the August review.

Coforge is classified as a medium-probability candidate, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Uno Minda are considered low-probability candidates. Their migration prospects will depend on the sustained improvement in their free-float-adjusted market capitalisation.

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According to the brokerage report, the estimated passive inflows stand at approximately $567 million for Coforge, $554 million for Laurus Labs, $330 million for Glenmark Pharma, $285 million for Biocon and $206 million for Uno Minda.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.