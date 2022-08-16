MSCI India bucks trend, outdoes emerging markets3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:40 AM IST
MSCI India has not just outperformed MSCI EM but has been inversely correlated with it for the longest period in 7 years
MUMBAI : Thanks to the rebound in Indian stock markets since June, the MSCI India index is now negatively correlated with the broader MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index for 20 months, setting it on course for the longest such stretch since it was created in 1993.