MSCI India bucks trend, outdoes emerging markets

“In July, foreign investors who began investing in trickles after nine months of selling a whopping $34 billion worth of domestic shares saw that India was up 9% while China was down 10%, a 19% outperformance. They realized in hindsight that they had booked profits only to invest in loss-making destinations. India, which is in a sweet spot compared to Russia, China, Brazil, South Korea or Taiwan, is a more attractive bet for the long term, and this could result in a revival of flows," Shah said.